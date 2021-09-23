Girls Swimming Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 09.21.21

Naperville North girls swimming faces off against their rival in Naperville Central on a special night where the Huskies win the event. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Naperville North and Naperville Central facing off in the pool. This crosstown classic is not just for fun competition, but each team is rocking the pink caps for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cals Angels.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start with relays in the 200-yard medley relay. On the bottom of your screen North’s group of Claire Jansen, Aimee Duhammel, Cameryn Schmidt, and Cambira Swanson pull away after a close start. Huskies start things off right winning the first event with a time of 1:50.

200-Yard Intermediate

To the 200-yard intermediate and here is Huskie Amanda Ng in a close one at first, but towards the end, she just cruises her way to the finish line. She takes the race with a time of two minutes and thirteen seconds.

50-Yard Freestyle

To the 50-yard free. It’s tight again to start things off, but in the end it’s Redhawk Grace Malinger just edging out North’s Jansen and Eden Goettsch. Malinger also takes the 100-yard fly later on.

100-Yard Freestyle

Moving to the 100-yard freestyle and it’s another Redhawk winning a race. Sophia Hayes takes this race and the 200-yard free. She and Malinger combine for 4 Redhawk wins on the day.

100-Yard Backstroke

Morgan Sokol also plays a big role in the pool. Here she is in the 100-yard backstroke starting things off close, but she’s able to just sneak by Amanda Ng with a time of a minute and 25 seconds.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Now it’s time for the Huskies to find their stride. Sophomore Kelsey Wessel in the second lane is able to outrace everybody. She gets by Central’s Makayla Pfile for the victory by just a second.

400-Yard Freestyle

To the final race in the 400-yard freestyle. Ng, Aimee DuHammel, Natalie LaPointe and Claire Jansen all save their best for last. Jansen is the anchor and helps the Huskie group to a relay victory giving North a 103-99 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!