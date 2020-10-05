Girls Swimming Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 10.03.20

Metea Valley girls swimming fresh off a win over Lake Park bringing some excitement with chanting, claps and cowbells. Their visiting opponent Naperville North comes in ready to swim after a strong performance over Naperville Central.

Let’s start off with the 50-yard backstroke with both teams bursting off the wall to start things off. North’s Claire Jansen takes the victory in the 50 and the 100-yard backstroke later in the meet. Teammate Amanda Ng finishes 2nd, Mia Sparacino 3rd and Isabella Delgado from Metea Valley in 4th.

Staying with the 50 yard distance but this is the butterfly as the Mustangs are showing a good early effort led by Amanda Schmitt. Schmitt takes control in the end finishing with a time of 27.23 seconds just one second ahead of North’s Megan Simonson. Emily Schalk from MV in third.

To the 100-yard butterfly as the swimmers flap their wings in this neck and neck battle. North’s Aimee DuHammel flies her way to finish line in first place with a time of 58.51 seconds. Once second ahead of Metea’s Amanda Schmitt.

Dipping into the 100 yard freestyle. The swimmers making their way through the water in this one as another Huskie gets a first place finish. This time it’s Mia Sparacino finishing with a time 55.75 seconds. Just ahead of Cambria Swanson and Klara Gilvydis.

To the last race and it’s the 100-yard breaststroke and here comes Cameryn Schmidt. The Huskie takes this race with a time of 1:09. She also won the 50-yard Breaststroke earlier. Metea Valley’s Kaelia Hughes in 2nd and North’s Anna Tarantino in third.

Huskies are dominant again after a 128-47 victory over Metea Valley in girls swimming. The DuPage Valley Conference meet is less than two week away on October 17th.

