Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 10.12.2021

Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central girls swimming face off in the water in a DVC clash, taking place on Senior Night for the Warriors.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We begin with the 200-yard medley relay. It’s pretty tight to start, but then it’s a battle between Central in lane four and Waubonsie in lane five ahead of the group. The Redhawks finish strong as the foursome of Morgan Sokol, Makayla Pfile, Grace Malinger, and Lauren Collins take first place.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next is the 200-yard freestyle where Central’s Eden Goettsch and Emma Liljehorn quickly jump ahead. Another Hawk Allison Jurcich catches up to her two teammates, but loses her cap on this turn. Although, that wouldn’t hinder her performance because she finishes in first with a time of 2:04.75 and she’s all smiles afterwards.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Moving on to the 200-yard individual medley and it’s a close one early on, but then Grace Malinger breaks free from the pack as she can cruise to the end. She beats fellow Redhawk Reagan Fox by almost four seconds. An impressive display by the senior.

50-Yard Freestyle

To the 50-yard freestyle. As you can imagine, this race was much tighter than the previous ones with almost everyone neck and neck with one another. That leads to an interesting finish with Morgan Sokol emerging victorious for the second time of the night, winning by less than half a second.

100-Yard Butterfly

Up next is the 100-yard butterfly. Similar to the 50-yard free, this was competitive right out of the gate. At one point, it’s two Warriors in Avery Ball and Bella Plude along with two Hawks in Elaina Veome and Sokol all in the mix. But in the end, who else would it be? It’s Sokol winning another meet to make it three victories on the night.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Now we jump ahead to the 100-yard breaststroke where everyone gets off to a nice start. We haven’t seen the green and gold win a race yet, but they finally would claim that elusive victory. Senior Elle Filipiak in her final race at Waubonsie secures the first and only top finish for the team with a state qualifying time of 1:06.51. You just can’t make this up and her reaction says it all.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Finally, we got the 400-yard freestyle relay and this is a wild race. Right off the bat, we see a few swimmers get ahead early. But this meet is about an epic battle between two Central foursomes in lanes two and four. In the second lane, we have the group of Reagan Fox, Aisling Barrett, Allison Jurcich, and Eden Goettsch moving in front and it looks like they’re in good shape. This moment is when the race changes. In the fourth lane, Lauren Collins takes a great dive into the water and when she comes up, she’s immediately ahead. That would be enough to secure first place for her, Paige Kolbe, Sophia Hayes, and Morgan Sokol who claims her fourth win of the night. The Redhawks dominate in a 118-52 victory.

