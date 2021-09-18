Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 09.16.2021

Neuqua Valley girls swim and dive faces Naperville Central at home where the Wildcats win impressively over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Taking the pool is your two-time defending state champs Neuqua Valley girls swim and dive. The Wildcats return to their home pool looking to continue their dominance after the graduation of a strong senior class. Their opponent is Naperville Central, a team that is in search for their first win of the season.

Diving

Let’s take a dive to start things off. Neuqua’s Ame Wachtel takes a jump and lands cleanly in the water. She finishes with a 187.50 score. Best score comes from Payten Orlow who looks to fill in the shoes after losing Jane Riehs. Her dive attempt lands her a score of 211.05.

200-Yard Freestyle

Now let’s go racing in the 200-yard freestyle. Naperville Central’s Reagan Fox is in a neck and neck battle with Neuqua’s Anna Karubas and Kate Pierros. It’s the Redhawk coming in first by an inch at 1:50 but Neuqua does get some key points with Karubas and Pierros in second and third, respectively.

50-Yard Freestyle

To a shorter race in the 50-yard free and it’s another Redhawk looking for a win. Grace Malinger takes this meet by 3 tenths of a second. Neuqua’s Abby Jensen comes in second and Kayla Brock in 3rd. Malinger also wins the 200-yard intermediate.

100-Yard Butterfly

To the 100-yard butterfly and the Cats finally get a win. Sophomore Lizzy Rosenburg works her way into first place. She takes the race with a time 1:01.58. Just 4 tenths of a second ahead of Central’s Aisling Barrett.

100-Yard Backstroke

Let’s go to the 100-yard backstroke. NC’s Morgan Sokol coming out of the water and keeping a steady pace. Sokol wins this race and the 500-yard free. Coming in second and third are Neuqua’s Sophie Meng and Brock, respectively.

100-Yard Breaststroke

100-yard breaststroke and points have been clutch for the Wildcats. Ruhee Chetan and Megan Furuichi take the top two spots in the race with Chetan winning with a time of 1:08. Depth in the water has been the key factor for the Wildcats despite only 3 races. Multiple top 5 finishes help the Cats get by the Hawks 102-84.

