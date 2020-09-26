Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 9.26.20

It’s time for a cross-town classic in the water as Naperville Central girls swimming looks to bounce back after a loss to Neuqua Valley. Naperville North the host is not just competing in a regular matchup but both teams are rocking the gold caps supporting Cal’s Angles.

50 Butterfly

Let’s start with the 50-yard butterfly as Naperville Central girls swimming Grace Mallinger takes command early in this one. Mallinger finishes in first with a time of 26.52 seconds just one second ahead of teammate Paige Collins.

200 Free

Let’s go to a longer race the 200-yard freestyle as North’s Holly Wessel is in for a big day. She wins the 200-yard freestyle with a time of a 1:58. Wessel also wins the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard intermediate.

50 Free

Let’s dive to the 50-yard Freestyle and we have a pack of Huskies taking control in a tight one. Klara Gilvyds wins this race with a time of 25.21 seconds just 16 tenth’s of a second ahead of teammate Claire Jansen.

100 Breaststroke

To the 100 yard breaststroke and where did the swimmers go? There they are popping up their heads like seals in the water. Huskie Cameryn Schmidt wins this race just 2 seconds ahead of teammate Madelyn Konrad. Schhmidt also wins the 50-yard breaststroke.

100 IM

To the final race and we weren’t kidding about Holly Wessel. The Huskie takes control in the 100 yard IM at 61 seconds and a second over Central’s Paige Collins.

North takes the Cross-town matchup 126-82.

