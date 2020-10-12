Girls Swimming Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 10.10.20

Metea Valley celebrating senior night as the Mustangs honor three senior team members before a girls swimming matchup with Naperville Central. The Redhawks are back in the pool one week before they will host the conference meet.

Let’s jump in with the 50-yard breaststroke.. Naperville Central gets a boost from Jessica Sanders. The Redhawk makes a late push taking the race by about an arm’s length with a time of 32.86 just a half second ahead of teammate Sophia Hayes.

To a longer race the 200-yard individual medley as Sanders and Metea Valley’s Allison Leslie are battling in close one but in the end it’s Sanders winning her 2nd race just by the skin of her teeth, holding off the late charge from Leslie with a time of 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

To a bit of a shorter race the 100-yard butterfly and this time it’s Central’s Grace Malinger taking control in this one. Malinger flaps her way to the finish line taking it right before the minute mark. Amanda Schmitt from MV in 2nd and Lauren Collins from Central in third.

To the 100-yard Freestyle and here comes Central swimmer Paige Collins taking the lead in this neck and neck battle. A late push puts her in control as she takes this race with a time of 55.67 seconds over teammates Sophia Hayes and Paige Kolbe. Collins also wins the 50-yard butterfly and freestyle.

Two races to go and Metea is racking up some wins of its own late in the meet starting in the 100 yard backstroke. Amanda Schmitt carries the Mustangs as she wins this race with a time of 1 minute and 2 seconds. Lauren Collins in 2nd and Halle Reifsnyder in third. Eden Goettsch from Naperville Central wins the 50 yard back.

After Kaelia Hughes also wins the 500 freestyle for MV over Morgan Sokol, it’s time for the final race of the day and it’s the 100-yard breast stroke. Metea’s Sara Klewicki pulls away in this race with a great closing kick. She takes the race with a time of a minute thirteen seconds. Aisling Barrett and Clare Shiffer from Central in 2nd and 3rd. Mustangs win the race but the Redhawks take the meet as its Naperville Central girls swimming coming out on top in this one.

