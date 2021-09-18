Girls Swimming Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 09.16.2021

Waubonsie Valley girls swimming host Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Warriors pull out the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the pool at Waubonsie Valley for a girls swimming DVC matchup between the Mustangs of Metea Valley and the Warriors.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We start the meet with the 200-yard medley relay. Mustangs Halle Reifsnyder, Madeline Walbridge, Amanda Schmitt, and Allison Leslie start off the race strong. They finished off the race the way they began with a first place time of 1:52.75.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard free. Early on, it’s a close battle between Waubonsie’s Madeline Zito and Ruby Meier along with Metea’s Sarah Voakes. But Meier pulls away from the pack and wins this race 10 seconds ahead of Voakes who finishes in second.

200-Yard Intermediate

Onto the 200-yard intermediate. We have a close race at the start, but WV’s Bella Plude pulls away at the end and finishes in 1st followed by her teammate Isidra Perea. In 3rd place is Mustang Isabella Delgado.

50-Yard Freestyle

Time for our shortest race of the night in the 50-yard freestyle. These races are normally close, but coming out on top is Allison Leslie who wins this race with a time of 25:02.

100-Yard Butterfly

Next is the 100-yard butterfly. Starting out in front is Amanda Schmitt followed by Bella Plude. And that’s the order that this race finishes. Schmitt in 1st, Plude in 2nd and in 3rd is Metea’s Emily Schalk.

100-Yard Freestyle

We have another 100-yard race this time in freestyle. The Warriors look to bounce back and win a race of their own and they do just that with Maddie Wueste finishing in 1st followed by her teammate Shannon Rogers.

100-Yard Backstroke

Next is the 100-yard backstroke and the Mustangs of Metea put on a great performance as Leslie finishes in 1st followed by her teammates Madeline Walbridge and Sarah Voakes.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our last race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke. Starting out in front is a pair of Warriors and Mustangs and that’s the same way we end it with Waubonsie’s Elle Filipiak finishing in 1st and Amehia Selmon in 2nd followed by Schmitt.

This was an extremely close dual meet, but in the end, Waubonsie squeaks by with the win by a score of 96-90 over Metea.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!