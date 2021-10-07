Girls Swimming Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 10.05.2021

Naperville Central girls swimming hosts Metea Valley for a DVC matchup where the Redhawks dominate the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The regular season of girls swimming is slowly winding down as Metea Valley travels to Naperville Central for a dual DVC meet.

200-Yard Freestyle

We start off with the 200-yard freestyle as all of the girls are neck and neck to start off, but in the end, Naperville Central’s Allison Jurcich pulls away to win the race and coming in second is Metea’s Allison Leslie.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Next up is the 200-yard Individual Medley and once again, it’s a close contest until Central’s Morgan Sokol completely pulls away from the pack and wins the race with a time of 2:14.

50-Yard Freestyle

Onto the 50-yard freestyle as Naperville Central continues their dominant form. Grace Malinger ends up coming out on top in the meet.

100-Yard Butterfly

Up next is the 100-yard butterfly as it comes down to a close finish between Redhawks Reagan Fox and Sokol. In the end, it’s Sokol who emerges victorious.

100-Yard Freestyle

Moving onto the 100-yard freestyle. Central is looking to win another race as the top three in this one is all Hawks. Lauren Collins in 3rd, Paige Kolbe in 2nd, and Malinger takes first.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Let’s switch it up for the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay. This was no different as the Central team of Kolbe, Collins, Clare Shiffer, and Eden Goettsch come out in front and win yet another race.

100-Yard Backstroke

Next up is the 100-yard backstroke as this race comes down to the wire between Redhawks Allison Jurcich and Reagan Fox. Fox beats her teammate by half a second.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our last race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke and you get the idea. Makayla Pfile wins helping Central take the victory over Metea Valley by a score of 135-51.

