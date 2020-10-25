Girls Swimming Metea Valley Sectionals 10.24.20

Metea Valley the host of the IHSA 2020 swimming sectionals featuring 12 teams including 6 of our area schools competing for top times. The two-time defending state champs, Neuqua Valley, just captured the DVC and look to capture another sectional title. This is also the final swim meet of the 2020 season with no State event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neuqua Valley Girls Swimming

The horn goes off and into the water the girls go with the 200-yard freestyle and no surprise Rachel Stege is in the pool. The record breaking Wildcat hits cruise control setting a new pool record with a time 1 minute 46 seconds. Oswego’s Lauren Willie finishes in 2nd. Naperville North’s Holly Wessel in 3rd.

To a shorter race the 50-yard free and it’s Stege’s partner in crime McKenna Stone in a tight one with her teammate Megan Ciezczak. The two are in a neck and neck battle but Stone takes the race by 5 tenths of a second at 22.70. The two exchange high fives after the fun sprint.

However Ciezczak wants revenge and that opportunity come in the 100 yard free. She’s in a contested battle with teammate Tiffanie Ruan as Ciezczak takes first but nothing wrong with top 2 finishes in a race.

Stege and Stone Dominate

To the longest race, the 500 free, and here is Stege in her last race as a Wildcat. She wants to make it count and she does in a big way — taking the race with a new pool record of 4 minutes and 41 seconds. What out an outstanding high school career for the future Georgia Bulldog.

To the 100-yard back and not everything is perfect as Rosary shows a great effort with Jessica Geriane. Geriane takes the race with a time of 54.77 seconds. Just one second ahead of Neuqua’s Megan Ciezczak.

However, yeah it was mostly Neuqua in this one. McKenna Stone takes control in her last race as a Wildcat in the 100-yard breaststroke. Stone wins four races on the day including this one with a time of 1:07.

Despite no State Neuqua ends on a high note winning their final meet of the year for a second straight season.

