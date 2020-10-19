Girls Swimming DVC Championship 10.17.20

No it’s not Halloween just yet but it is time for the 2020 DVC girls swimming championships. Naperville Central the host is getting their dance moves going before competition. Two time defending state champs Neuqua Valley come in to the meet as the favorite.

200 Medley Relay

No traditional relays this year to keep adequate spacing on the pool decks, but there are still relay scores being added up. So the total 200 medley relay time is derived from the combined times of these 50 yard backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 fly and 50 free style races.

Horn goes off let’s go racing as Naperville North is starting off strong with Claire Jansen in the 50-yard back. The Huskie is in a close one but gets the victory 6th tenth of a second ahead of Neuqua’s Megan Ciezczak. Morgan Sokol from Central in third and Avery Ball of Waubonsie Valley in 4th.

Next its the 50 yard breaststroke and it’s Cameryn Schmidt from North winning a close one over Ruhee Chetan from Neuqua and Kaelia Hughes from Metea Valley with a time of 31.08.

Third race and here is Neuqua’s McKenna Stone in the 50-yard butterfly. The defending state champ in the 100 fly, Stone takes the race 2 seconds of Central’s Paige Collins with a time of 24.73 seconds. Stone also wins the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Melissa Patterson from North in third place as Neuqua now pulls into the lead in terms of medley relay times.

To the final race of the medley and it’s the 50-yard freestyle with North’s Klara Gilvydis taking the race 2 tenth’s of a second ahead of Central’s Grace Malinger but Kenzie Miller from Neuqua takes third, less than a half second behind Gilvydis. The Wildcats take the relay overall with a time of a minute and 49 seconds. A little over one second ahead of Naperville North.

200-Yard Freestlye

To the 200-yard freestyle and here comes Neuqua Valley senior Rachel Stege. It’s a tight one to start things off with teammate Tiffany Ruan hanging close, but in the end it looks like Stege is the only one in the pool. She takes the race with a time of 1:51. Ruan who takes second goes on to win the 100 free later in the meet.

500-Yard Freestyle

To the 500 yard freestyle and it’s Stege again in the longest race of the day. Chase Elliott may be the king of road courses but Stege is the Queen of the 500-yard relay as she sets a new DVC record with a time of 4 minutes and 55 seconds. Another record on the books for the Wildcat.

100-Yard Breaststroke

100-yard breaststroke and the Huskies get a late effort from Cameryn Schmidt. The Huskie takes the race with a time of 1 minute and seven seconds, just a tenth of a second ahead of teammate Madeline Konrad. Kaelia Hughes from Metea in third.

100-Yard Backstroke

To the 100 yard backstroke and you want more records well here you go. Neuqua’s Megan Ciezczak is in a tight race with Claire Jansen and teammate Nikki Sterchele but a late push in the end gives her the race with a time 57.88 seconds and that is also a new DVC record. Those records help Neuqua take the team title with 436 points ahead of Naperville North in 2nd and Central in third.

