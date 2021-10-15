Girls Swimming Benet Academy vs Oswego East 10.12.2021

Benet Academy girls swimming travels to face Oswego East where the Redwings struggle mightily against the Wolves. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Oswego East High School for a dual meet between the Oswego East Wolves and the Benet Academy Redwings.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We start with the 200-yard medley relay. Hailey Fris gives the Wolves an early lead as she slowly comes up from under water off the start.

Juliana Pignato anchors the freestyle leg of the race. The relay team including Lauren Wille and Corinne Guist finish ahead of the Benet Academy girls swimming A relay in second and East’s C relay in third.

50-Yard Freestyle

Wolf Chloe Diner leads the pack for the 50-yard freestyle and she finishes the race with a top time of 24.69.

100-Yard Freestyle

Up next, we have the 100-yard freestyle. Four laps there and back. And East goes one, two, three with Diner in first, Guist in second, and Carson White in third.

100-Yard Backstroke

Here’s Katie Gresik of Oswego East at the start of the 100-yard backstroke. It’s a close one, but she pulls ahead after her final turn and it is all Gresik from there. She finishes with a final time of 1:01.65, two seconds ahead of Benet Academy’s Jackie Yap.

Here’s Gresik after the race with head coach Bob Sprunger. Always coming up with ways to improve and cut those times down.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

And to finish it off we have the 400-yard freestyle relay. It’s all Oswego East with the biggest competition coming between the A and B relays. The A relay makes up Chloe Diner, Carson White, Julianna Pignato, and Erin Hartnett who end up in first, out touching the B relay with a time of 3:43.41. The Wolves win by over 100 points.

