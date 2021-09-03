Girls Swimming Benet Academy vs Metea Valley 08.31.2021

Metea Valley girls swimming is at home for their meet against Benet Academy where the Mustangs dominate the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s take a dive at Metea Valley for our first swimming highlight of season 15. The Mustangs get their chants on for their first home meet while the Redwings look to spoil the home opener after losing to Metea Valley girls swimming last season.

200-Yard Medley Relay

First race and it’s the 200-yard medley relay. Metea’s group of Amanda Schmitt, Madeline Walbridge, Emily Schalk and Allison Leslie get things started in a big way. Leslie is your anchor and that will do it for the Mustangs winning race number 1.

200-Yard Intermediate

To the 200 yard intermediate and this race was about Benet Freshman Imogen (Im-a-gin) Duffy. It’s tight to start things off but Duffy finishes like she’s all-alone in the pool. She takes the race with a time of two minutes and 14 seconds. Duffy also wins the 100-yard breaststroke.

100-Yard Butterfly

100 Yard Butterfly and it’s Metea’s Amanda Schmitt working her way into in the lead and it stays that way. Schmitt wins this race with a time of 58 seconds along with the 200-yard free later on.

100-Yard Backstroke

Let’s stick with the number 100 but this time on the backside of things. Redwing Maura Fitzgerald starts things off tight but then pulls away in the end winning the race by just over a minute.

50-Yard Freestyle

Final race and it’s a short one on the 50-yard free. The pack is tight right away but in the end it’s Metea’s Halle Reifsnyder just pulling away late as it helps her win the race at 26 seconds. All these good times help the Mustangs to a 104-66 win over Benet Academy.

