Girls Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.04.21

It’s a chilly and windy early May afternoon as we have the War of 204 girls soccer edition. Waubonsie Valley coming off of a 7-0 victory over Dekalb while Neuqua Valley is coming in off a 2-1 defeat to Metea.

1st Half

8 minutes in and Neuqua is on the offense early as the ball gets floated into the box by Kassie Salviola. The ball is bouncing around it hits the hand of a WV defender. PK to Neuqua on the hand ball.

Stepping up to take the penalty is senior Katelyn Nardulli who makes no mistake. Neuqua up 1-0 eight minutes in.

However just a minute later Isra Khan from Waubonsie steals the ball and finds her self one on one with Neuqua keeper Tara Tesmond. The WV forward slots it bottom corner tying the game up at 1-1.

Waubonsie on the offense again and standing over the freekick is Jessica Keeley. The attempt goes off of a Neuqua leg and deflected in by Brooke Nelson, or possibly someone else. A lot of bodies down there. Regardless a goal is a goal. 2-1 Warriors.

Not so fast says Neuqua as a ball is crossed into the box and getting her head on the pass is junior Brooke Miller who ties this game up at 2 goal apiece.

Let’s show some love to goalies now as Neuqua is looking for the go ahead goal as the cross finds the feet of Frannie Keen but her effort is saved by Lauren Bornhoff keeping the game tied at 2-2 going into halftime.

2nd Half

15 minutes into the second half and Neuqua has our first good look. The cross in from Anna Yuccas finds Abby Michalczyk who gives Neuqua the go ahead goal. 3-2 Neuqua Valley. Buckle up, this one is far from over.

Neither team can hold a lead in this girls soccer game as Waubonsie comes storming back. Check out this left footed curler from Audrey Young that goes top bins to tie this game at 3.

But wait, here comes Neuqua again standing over the freekick is Katelyn Nardulli who finds the head of a diving Brooke Miller who scores her second goal of the match. 4-3 Wildcats with just over ten minutes to play.

Remember when I said neither team could hold a lead. Yea you guessed it, Waubonsie now looking for the equalizer as a long range freekick from Colette Casey. The ball bounces in the box until Isra Khan heads it into the back of the net. We go to Overtime with the scored knotted at fours.

Overtime

1 minute left in the first half of OT and firing a low shot is WVs Colette Casey that is saved by NV’s Tara Tesmond. Into the second OT we go as both teams are looking for the winning goal.

Under 4 minutes to go now in the second OT. WV’s Isabel Langenkamp picks the ball up in front of the 6 and fires in the game winning goal. A warm welcome back to DVC play for the Warriors as Waubonsie girls soccer wins the overtime affair by the score of 5-4.