Girls Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 05.10.22

Naperville North girls soccer takes on Waubonsie Valley in a conference match where the Huskies dominate the Warriors.

It’s the final match of conference play for girls soccer before regionals start next week. Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville North girls soccer as both teams look to end the regular season on a high note.

First Half

We start this game four minutes in with Cameron DeCook dribbling past her defender and placing the shot bottom corner. North up 1-0 early on.

Under 10 to play in the first half, Norah Barry has a long throw-in that is flicked on by Lucy Iverson and eventually put into the back of the net by Rachael Noren.

North looking to add to the lead before the half as Iverson finds Maggie Fitzgerald who slots in the team’s third goal.

Second Half

Second half and the Warriors are looking for some offense. Asa Potts whips in a cross and finds Thanya Castelan, but her one-time effort is saved by Abby Haskell.

Midway point of the half and the Huskies look to extend their lead. Cameron Dinkla does just that with a laser from 20 yards out. 4-0 North.

Blue and orange putting on the pressure again. Maggie Fitzgerald sends in a cross that finds Kendall Waits who taps in the Huskies’ fifth goal.

Lucy Iverson has a free kick just behind midfield and somehow it bounces in. An unbelievable shot as Naperville North takes down Waubonsie Valley 6-0.

