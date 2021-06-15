Girls Soccer Super-Sectional O’Fallon vs. Naperville North 06.14.21

We’ve got the girls soccer Super-Sectionals as Lockport High School plays host to the Naperville North Huskies and the O’Fallon Panthers. North is coming in off of a 1-0 win over Naperville Central while O’Fallon beat Normal 3-0.

1st Half

We start this game just a minute in as a long throw in from North’s Leah Jacobs bounces around in the box until it is covered by O’Fallon goalie Grace Vincent.

About 5 minutes later and Jacobs goes for another long throw in that finds Norah Barry. But her shot gets pushed aside by the fingertips of Vincent.

All North here in the first half as Taylor Korosec picks the ball up along the right side. Her cross attempt is mishandled by Grace Vincent and finds the back of the net. The Huskies are fired up to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

2nd Half

5 minutes into the second half now as O’Fallon’s Kiley McMinn has a freekick that goes hard off of the post, picking up the rebound is Josie Nieroda. That goal ties the game at 1 early on in the second half.

Whenever North has a throw in you know it can be dangerous. This one from Leah Jacobs finds the head of Taylor Korosec, but the attempt finds the outside of the net.

We’ve got a back and forth game so far in the second as this cross from Panther Becca Koenig finds Avery Christopher, but her shot is saved by a diving Abby Haskell.

North looking for one last chance in regulation time. Taylor Korosec finds herself open in the box but her shot goes just wide of the post bringing us into extra time tied at 1-1.

Overtime

Final minute of the first overtime and O’Fallon’s Josie Nieroda lifts her shot to the back post. Nothing Haskell can do with that shot and the senior’s second goal gives the Panthers a 2-1 lead. That ends up being the final score and there will be a new 3A state champion after the Naperville North defeat. O’Fallon makes the four hour road trip worthwhile moves on to play either Libertyville or New Trier in the State Semi-finals.