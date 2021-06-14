Girls Soccer Sectionals; Fast Facts

Girls Soccer Sectionals have been hard to come by, even with a number of fantastic programs in the local area the last few years. These Fast Facts are presented by BMO Harris Bank.

One of the toughest sectional assignments annually runs through Naperville in the sport of girls soccer.

Winning a sectional plaque is a tough feat in any sport, but the strength of the local soccer scene has created some unusually long sectional title droughts for some outstanding programs.

Just look at Metea Valley, the Mustangs have won seven consecutive regional championships but have never been able to break through with a win in the sectional final.

Waubonsie Valley was the only local team to not win a regional in 2021, after falling to Metea Valley in the regional final. But the Warriors have three state championships in the last 15 years in 2007, 2008 and 2010. The green and gold won a sectional title most recently in 2014, before earning the state 3rd place trophy later that year.

Neuqua Valley also has a state championship on its trophy case from the 2005 season, but the Wildcats have only won a single sectional since that time. NV has 13 regional titles, but last won a sectional in 2015. The Cats upset top ranked Naperville North en route to a runner up finish at state that season.

Speaking of Naperville North, the Huskies have had by far the most recent regional success in recent years. After defeating Naperville Central to win the 2021 sectional crown, Naperville North has now won five consecutive sectionals dating back to 2016. That includes a 3rd place state finish in 2018 and a state championship in 2019.

Naperville Central girls soccer is always a top tier program and have regional championships in four of the past five seasons to prove it. But after falling in the sectional championship game this year to Naperville North, the Redhawks have not won a sectional title since finishing as the state runner up in 1994 and 1995.

Benet Academy has moved in and out of the sectional with these five other schools in recent years, depending on if they are in class 2A or 3A. The Redwings won back to back 2A sectionals in 2018 and 2019, before winning the program’s first state championship in 2019.

However, Benet still has never won a class 3A sectional championship after falling to Lyons Township in the sectional final this season.

