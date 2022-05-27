Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Oswego East vs. Naperville North 05.24.22

Undefeated in their last six games, the Naperville North Huskies travel to Naperville Central to take on the Oswego East Wolves in the sectional semifinal match. The winner will move on to face Metea Valley in the sectional final on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Thirteen minutes into the action, Norah Barry settles the ball in the box and then fires a shot that just sneaks by the keeper for the first score of the game. 1-0 dogs.

Just a minute later, Cameron DeCook advances up the right side of the field and then unloads a missile that sails over the head of Oswego goalkeeper. North now with a quick 2-0 advantage with twenty five minutes left in the first half.

Two minutes later, Olivia Anderson beats her defender around the edge and centers it where Cameron Dinkla is waiting to convert the goal. North scores their 3rd goal in 3 minutes with twenty to go in the first.

With under the 10 minutes to go in the half, Madison Korosec’s free kick is deflected by Sam McPhee but Rachael Noren is there to clean it up and give the Huskies a 4-0 lead.

Now with just over a minute in the half, a big toss in from Norah Barry bounces its way to Maggie Fitzgerald and she nets the fifth goal of the half for the Huskies. Cameron DeCook would tack on another goal in the second and Naperville North advances to the sectional final against Metea Valley on Friday. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!