Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Benet Academy vs. Joliet Catholic 05.24.22

Benet Academy girls soccer face Joliet Catholic in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings advance to the final.

After thrashing Hinsdale South in the regional final on Friday, the Benet Academy Redwings look to build off their impressive form. They enter this sectional semifinal match against Joliet Catholic. The offense, led by Mariana Pinto, has been dominant and their defense has given up only three goals during their nine-game winning streak going back to the regular season.

First Half

The Angels maintain solid possession early. A cross gives Redwing goalkeeper Shannon Clark some problems, but her defense is there to help.

Just moments later, another bending ball is sent in from Joliet Catholic, but Clark dives on it to stop the attack.

With 12 minutes left in the first half, Benet’s offense starts to heat up. Rachel Burns zigzags between three defenders before dropping off a pass to the freshman Keira Petrucelli who places one beautifully out of the reach of the goalie.

Second Half

Now 10 minutes into the second half, a cross is whipped into the box, as the Angels goalie misjudges the ball. Although, no one from Benet Academy girls soccer is able to tap it in.

An opportunity for Joliet Catholic to get a goal back on the corner. However, Redwing defenders Bailey Abbott and Reese MacDonald are there to stop the chance.

With 30 minutes left, another scoring chance arises for Benet. This time it comes from Mariana Pinto who creates something out of nothing, but her shot is awkwardly saved from the Angels goalkeeper.

About six minutes later, Redwing goalie Shannon Clark receives some action. A high bending shot is sent at her, but she is able to jump high enough to come down with the save.

Under a minute later, Benet’s fiery offense gets back to work. After a nifty pass by Pinto, Katie Lewellyan smashes one from the top of the box, which hits the post and rattles in to give the Redwings a 2-0 lead.

Pinto once again takes on the entire back line of Joliet Catholic. She fires a rocket that gives the Angels keeper no chance to make the save.

A turnover gives Benet another chance for goal. Rania Fikri is able to lay one off to Anna Casmere where she pushes the ball just past the diving goalie. That gives them the 4-0 win. They improve their winning streak to 10 and have yet to give up a goal during their impressive playoff run. They advance to the final with a matchup against Lemont on Friday.

