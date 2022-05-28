Girls Soccer Sectional Final Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 05.27.22

The Metea Valley girls soccer squad is hyped up for the sectional finals. The Mustangs would love to capture that first sectional plaque but have to get by powerhouse Naperville North. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 15-1 in the postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Mustangs look to strike first with a kick from Lucy Burk but the ball lands into the hands of brick wall goalie Abby Haskell.

It’s the Huskie’s turn for a scoring chance as Olivia Anderson chasing the lose ball but MV goalie Julia Straub slides down to make the save.

Anderson tries again by putting some air on this shot, but it misses the net and we go into the break scoreless.

Second Half

In the second half, the Huskies keep on attacking but Julia Straub keeps on saving as she dives and stops the Cam DeCook goal attempt.

Nearing the eight minute mark and Metea finally has some life and it’s super junior Jordan Lange with the go ahead goal to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

North with one last chance but again it’s Straub playing the game of her life keeping the ball out of the zone and that’s all she wrote. History stays in Metea country as the Mustangs capture their first ever sectional title in girls soccer after a 1-0 win.

They will take on Edwardsville in the super sectional at Normal Community West on Tuesday.

