Girls Soccer Sectional Finals Lemont vs Benet Academy 05.27.22

Benet Academy girls' soccer looks to continue another strong season. The only thing standing in the way of the sectional plaque is Lemont High School, a team that comes in with nineteen wins on the season.

First half

We start this game 10 minutes in with Benet’s Keira Petrucelli who puts in a cross that deflects off a Lemont player into the back of the net. Redwings up 1-0 early on.

A couple of minutes later the Redwings are right back on the attack as Katie Lewellyan lays a pass off to Petrucelli and the freshman does the rest putting Benet up 2-0.

Black and red looking to extend their lead. Katie Lewellyan plays a through ball to Mariana Pinto whose shot goes just high.

Second half

Into the second half and Benet pick up right where they left off. Lewellyan once again plays a perfect pass into the path of Reese MacDonald but her shot is saved by Michelle Nosal.

Benet still applying the pressure as Keira Petrucelli whips in a corner kick that finds Reese MacDonald but her volley is saved by Nosal.

Twenty Five minutes to play in the game as Mariana Pinto plays a perfectly executed pass to Katie Lewellyan and her shot beats Nosal putting Benet up 3-0.

Final minute of the game and Benet is looking for one more goal and they get just that as Rachel Burns corner finds Bailey Abbott at the back post.

Lemont would go on to score a goal with just under 30 seconds left but that is too little too late as Benet Academy wins the sectional championship over Lemont by a score of 4-1. Up next is the super sectionals.

