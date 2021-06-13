Girls Soccer Sectional Final Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 06.11.21

At this point there should be little surprise to this girls soccer sectional final matchup between Naperville North and the DVC Champions, Naperville Central. They meet up for a third time this season. The first two meetings ended in a tie but tonight we need a winner. This one is for all the marbles with a Supersectional berth on the line.

1st Half

Huskies are on the attack first with Cam DeCook. She takes a shot but Central goalie Trinity Strang denies her goal attempt.

Corner kick time for North and Madison Korosec. Junior Lucy Iverson is in the right spot to put the ball into the net and give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Central’s turn to respond. Megan Norkett tries to put air on her shot attempt. Huskie goalie Abby Haskell is there with a save to keep the Hawks from scoring.

Another corner kick for North but this time Strang is ready and is able to keep the Huskies from adding on to their total. It’s 1-0 Naperville North heading into halftime.

2nd Half

2nd half and the Huskies look to increase their lead. Emily Dulik tries the long attempt but Central goalie Abby O’Connor denies the shot to keep it 1-0.

Time for the Redhawks to respond but Abby Haskell is ready and despite losing the ball at first, she falls on it to avoid a near disaster.

Next time around for the Hawks, Norkett will try again to tie the game, but her kick is just wide of the net.

Last chance for Central but Huskie Norah Barry makes a big defensive play knocking the ball away. That will seal the deal for North as the Huskies hang on for a 1-0 win. Five sectional championships in a row for Naperville North girls soccer as O’Fallon awaits in the Supersectional.