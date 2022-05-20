Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Lockport vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.18.22

Lockport hosts Waubonsie Valley in the girls soccer regional semifinal where the Porters win in penalty kicks to move on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Lockport hosting one of the girls soccer regionals taking on Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are the home team as the seven seed while the Porters are the 10 seed. The winner will face number two seed Naperville North in the final.

1st Half

The opening minutes of the game, Lockport with a corner kick. Waubonsie goalie Lauren Bornhoff makes two saves on the play as she punches the ball in the air and then makes the catch.

Porters again on the attack, a nice cross to Karolina Stasik who takes the shot, but Bornhoff is in the right spot and knocks the ball down to keep the game scoreless.

Waubonsie on offense this time. Brooke Nelson to fellow senior captain Isra Khan who moves towards the middle and fires. A great diving stop from goalie Claudia Dobrzanski knocks the ball out of bounds.

A few minutes later, again it’s Nelson finding Khan who launches another shot towards the net. Not a big window there, but she finds the twine and the Warriors take the lead 1-0 with less than ten minutes to go in the half.

Less than two minutes later, Sarah Matuszek with a free kick for Lockport from about 40 yards out. It is put just out of Bornhoff’s reach on the top shelf. We head to halftime tied up at one.

2nd Half

Ten minutes into the second half, it’s a penalty shot for senior Isabel Langenkamp. She gets Dobrzanski to lean the wrong way for a split second, and that allows the ball to slip past for the goal. 2-1 Waubonsie.

Time winding down in the game, less than 40 seconds left. Lockport pops a pass across the field that rolls over to Anna Domina who rears back and ties the game with a strike. Unbelievable. The Porters send the game to overtime with the last second goal.

Overtime

After a scoreless first ten minutes, sophomore Eleanor Oster with a free kick for Waubonsie. The ball bounces towards the net and bounces away. Isra Khan pounces and slots it into the corner. Warriors take the 3-2 lead with five minutes left. No golden goal in IHSA overtime so we play on.

And that is great news for Lockport because less than two minutes later, Karolina Stasik finds herself open with room to shoot and she curves one over the head of Bornhoff to tie the game once again. This one will be decided by penalty kicks.

Penalty Kicks

Porters win the coin toss and will go second. Isra Khan is the first of five to go for the green and gold and she is on target, just like she has been all night long. 1-0 WV.

Lockport sends Meghan Mack to start their PK’s. The sophomore delivers to even things up 1-1 after the first round

Isabel Langenkamp is up next for Waubonsie Valley, but Claudia Dobrzanski dives and swallows up the attempt. Big save as the Porters keep Waubonsie off the board.

Looking to take advantage is Sarah Matuszek who pushes her shot into the right corner of the goal. Lockport now has the 2-1 edge.

Waubonsie sophomore Eleanor Oster needs this one to keep her team’s hopes alive and she does, going to the corner just out of the reach of the keeper.

Waubonsie could use a stop, but in the third round for the Porters, Meagan Posner blasts her shot into the back of the net. Porters still lead 3-2 with two rounds remaining.

Senior Brooke Nelson up next. She picks the same spot as Oster and it works for her as well. The Warriors are still alive.

After Katie Cavallo shoots her attempt over the net, Waubonsie now has a chance to regain the advantage in round five. The freshman Katerina Chapman comes up big with this goal as suddenly Waubonsie is one stop away from victory.

Abbey Mack, twin sister of Meghan has to score here to force another round for the Porters. Lauren Bornhoff dives in the right direction but great placement from Mack as she finds the top right corner. Surprise, surprise. We are heading to yet another round of PK’s.

Waubonsie now turns to senior Taylor Mathews in round six. She has the goalie fooled, but puts a little too much power behind this shot as she hits the crossbar. Now Lockport is one goal away from the win.

Karolina Stasik who had the game tying goal in overtime steps to the line. And once again she finds the net in the clutch. Lockport takes the 5-4 PK advantage and moves on to the regional finals. One of the most exciting games of the entire regional round.

