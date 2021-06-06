Girls Soccer Regional Final Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 06.05.21

Soccer balls are out and ready to go for a regional final. It’s also another Eola Bowl edition as Metea Valley is in search of a 7th straight girls soccer regional plaque, while the 5 seed Waubonsie Valley is still looking for its first win against the Mustangs this season. Waubonsie Valley defeated East Aurora in the regional semi finals while the Mustangs shut out Plainfield Central.

1st Half

First half and the Mustangs are on the attack. Jordan Lange finds the loose ball but her shot attempt bounces off Warrior goalie Lauren Bornhoff, who then she grabs it for good, keeping this game scoreless.

Next time around the black and gold try the long pass from Lauren Wardell, but it’s the same result. Bornhoff makes the save for the Warriors.

Now the Warriors look to break the tie. Jillian Macaluso with a good attempt, but Mustang goalie Julia Straub slides into your picture for the save. This game remains scoreless heading into the break.

2nd Half

To the 2nd half and the Mustangs are attacking again. Jordan Lange finds another loose ball and this time she’s in the right place for the Metea goal. 1-0 Mustangs.

Time running out and Metea hopes for one more goal to put the game away. Lange centers a pass and it rolls through Livvy Toole but Katie Flanders puts it in for the goal and that’s the dagger.

Metea girls soccer wins the regional championship with a 2-0 victory over Waubonsie. Number one seed Naperville Central awaits in the sectional semis.

Metea Valley won its first regional championship back in 2014 and defeated rival Waubonsie Valley in the post season for the first time in the 2015 season. The Mustangs also went to four consecutive sectional championship games from 2014-2017.