Girls Soccer Regional Final Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 05.20.22

Naperville Central is hyped up for the girls soccer regional final and why not? The Hawks hold the number one seed in their own sectional after capturing fifteen wins on the season. Now they have to get by Neuqua Valley who is coming off an eight goal performance against Plainfield East.

First Half

Early on Neuqua is attacking with Freshman Selma Larbi who kicks this ball with some air and goes off the post and in for the opening goal of the game.

Can the Redhawks respond? Wildcat goalie Zoe Fabian says oh no you don’t on after denying the Megan Norkett goal attempt.

The Larbi shows continues as number eighteen smacks the ball over the goalies head and into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Central is trying to get that doughnut off the board but Kassie Adamski knocks it away from Maddie Boogerd and the 2-0 lead holds going into the break.

Second Half

The Central defense tighten’s things up in the second half. After a few bouncers and headers the ball goes airborne and lands into the hands of Redhawk goalie Abby O’Connor.

Sarah McCraken keeps her team in it as her airborne kick has just enough power to land into the net and we got ourselves a game.

Although the Wildcats have shown no mercy since the beginning. Bri Clasen finds the lose ball and puts in the dagger goal. Neuqua stuns Naperville Central in the regional final with a 3-1 win. Up next, Metea Valley in the sectional semi finals.

