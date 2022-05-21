Girls Soccer Regional Final Naperville North vs. Lockport 05.20.22

The girls soccer regional final takes place at Lockport High School where the Huskies win the regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re back at Lockport High School for the girls soccer regional final as the Naperville North Huskies face the Porters who are fresh off a thrilling semifinal victory over Waubonsie.

First Half

North up 1-0 early and Lockport looks for the equalizer. Megan Posmer kicks the ball into the box, it’s deflected, but it rolls right to Raven Rogers who just squeaks it by goalie Abby Haskell. That ties the game up at one.

The Porters look to build on their first goal and take the lead as Anna Domina lofts it to Posmer who tries the one-timer, but Haskell denies her chance at a second goal.

Late in the half, the Huskies put on the pressure. Olivia Anderson makes a move to set up the shot, but it goes right to Claudia Dobrzanski for the save. We go to halftime in a 1-1 game.

Second Half

Second half, Dobrzanski tries to clear, but it instead goes right to Cameron Decook who falls to the turf. A penalty is called on Sarah Matuszek. She receives a controversial red card and is ejected. So that sets up a free kick for Madison Korosec and she takes advantage to give the Huskies the lead. A huge moment in this pivotal game.

Dobrzanski gets to the loose ball, but instead of picking it up, she tries clearing it once more and again it doesn’t end well for the Porters. It goes right to Taylor Korosec for her second goal. Naperville North takes it 3-1 to win the regional championship. They will face Oswego East in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

