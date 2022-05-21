Girls Soccer Regional Final Benet Academy vs. Hinsdale South 05.20.22

The girls soccer regional final takes place at Hinsdale South where Benet Academy wins the regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Benet Academy Redwings look to get past the Hinsdale South Hornets in the girls soccer regional final. Benet enters the matchup winners of their last eight games while outscoring their opponents 34 to three.

First Half

Six minutes into the first half, Mariana Pinto receives the through ball and takes a couple dribbles before firing one just under the goalkeeper’s glove to give the Redwings the first goal of the game.

Just over 10 minutes left in the first, freshman Keira Petrucelli gathers a far cross and flicks it up to herself before sending a ball to Anna Casmere. She dribbles around a defender and slots one just out of reach of the goalie.

Second Half

After a foul just outside the penalty area, Benet has a free kick as the ball finds the foot of senior captain Katie Lewellyan to give them the 3-0 lead seven minutes into the second half.

20 minutes left, Mariana Pinto smashes the shot top bins for her second goal of the game and extends the Redwings’ lead to four.

The floodgates open up in the last 10 minutes. After a misjudged pass from the Hornets keeper which hits their own defender, Anna Casmere takes advantage of it to give herself her second goal of the night, but she wasn’t done there.

About two minutes later, the Redwings work the ball through the midfield, which opens up a lane for Casmere. She’s able to find the bottom left corner for the goal.

With just under a minute left in the contest, junior midfielder Rachel Burns puts herself in the goal column after a nice turnaround move. Benet wins the regional final against Hinsdale South 7-0 and improves their record to 18-4 on the season. With the seven-goal shutout, their goal differential now sits at plus 40 over the last nine games. They will take on Joliet Catholic on Tuesday at Wheaton Academy.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!