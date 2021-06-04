Girls Soccer Plainfield South vs. Neuqua Valley 06.02.21

The six seeded Neuqua Valley girls soccer team welcomes the eleven seed Plainfield South as regional play begins on a warm June afternoon. The winner will take on Oswego East for the regional title.

1st Half

The Wildcats on the attack early on, Katelyn Nardulli passes to Abby Michalczyk. Her shot is knocked down and saved by Plainfield South goalie Abbey Slivka.

A couple minutes later Brooke Miller pushes the ball into the zone, Megan McCarthy with a shot that Slivka dives to stop. The Cougars briefly clear it but Frannie Keen keeps possession and passes to Michalczyk but her shot stays wide.

Brooke Miller always a threat, she gets off a beauty of a shot that just skims the crossbar but does not cross the line. Anna Yuccas tries to follow the shot but is called for a foul and Plainfield South keeps the game scoreless.

Best chance for the Cougars as Alyssa Grigg has an open look, her shot across the goal is saved by Tara Tesmond. No score at halftime.

2nd Half

Opening 30 seconds of the second half, Grace Williams takes the ball to her right and lofts a shot towards the net. It’s masterfully placed in the top corner as the sophomore gets Neuqua on the board.

Wildcats trying to add on, Katelyn Nardulli with a shot but again Slivka dives to make the stop.

Later in the half, Megan McCarthy chases down a pass and has Slivka one on one, but the Cougar keeper makes a sprawling stop to keep her team in the game.

Neuqua in search of the knockout blow, Brooke Miller to Anna Yuccas who centers a pass to Megan McCarthy. The junior knocks the header into the goal. The Wildcats move on to the girls soccer regional championship against the three seed Oswego East after a 2-0 win over Plainfield South.