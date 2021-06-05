Girls Soccer Plainfield North vs. Naperville Central 06.04.21

Naperville Central girls soccer is on the hunt for a third straight regional plaque, but in there way is Plainfield North in the finals at home. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a soccer regional final at Naperville Central. The 1 seeded Redhawks are in search for their third straight regional plaque but in their way is the Plainfield North Tigers. A team that won their last regional in 2015 and that happened to be against these Redhawks. Can they do it again?

It looks promising for the Tigers. The ball bounces around off everyone until Lauren Mrugala heads it in to give Plainfield North an early 1-0 lead and they are pumped up.

Redhawks look for a respond as Lauren Thorne chases the lose ball but Tiger goalie Hannah Bukowski slides and makes the save. Keeping the goose egg on the board.

Plainfield North looks to extend their lead. Georgia Liapis kicks the ball and deflects off Redhawk goalie Trinity Strang. That was a close one as the Tigers 1-0 lead is your halftime score.

2nd half and here come the Hawks. Megan Norkett passes the ball to Molly O’Rear and she quickly puts that ball through the net and we are tied at 1.

In a blink and here is O’Rear again and again she scores. Just like that Central takes the lead 2-1.

Tigers look to tie things up as Liapis tries for another goal but the ball lands into the hands of Central’s second half goalie Abby O’Connor keeping the visitors from scoring.

Time for Central’s Megan Norkett to shine. She keep’s the ball puts on some moves and then decides to run by defenders and it pays off. She is able to roll that ball in for the goal and extend Central’s lead to 3-1.

You want another Norkett goal? Here you go and it’s literally the same way as the first. Despite a great defensive effort by the Tigers the ball gets in with just enough juice and there is your dagger. Naperville Central girls soccer wins its third straight Regional title and it’s off to the sectional semis.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!