Girls Soccer Plainfield Central vs. Metea Valley 06.03.21

Metea Valley girls soccer has been a solid team all year long. Have they honed their craft for a post-season run? Plainfield Central awaits.

We’ve got another girls soccer regional semi-final game as Metea Valley hosts Plainfield Central. Winner of this game will take on Waubonsie Valley Saturday night.

A minute in and Metea are already on the front foot as Addison Wargo has freekick from 30 yards out that slips thru the legs of Planfield Centrals goalie.

A minute later now and Katy Flanders plays a perfect thru ball to Jocelyn Grabow who extends the Mustangs lead to 2-0 not even 3 minutes in .

You thought Metea were done well 2 minutes later Tyra King picks the ball up on top of the box and she chips the rushing Central goalie. It is now 3-0 Metea and we still havent played 5 minutes .

10 minutes later Metea are back on the attack as Livvy Toole squares the ball over to Jordan Lange who slides the ball bottom corner. Mustangs on a roll now up 4.

With no signs of slowing down Meteas Addison Wargo has a corner that finds Lucy Burk at the back post giving the Mustangs a 5-0 lead going into halftime.

15 minutes into the second half as a mad scramble in the box eventually finds Lauren Wardell giving the Mustangs their 6th.

A couple of minutes later Lauren Wardell looks to get her second goal after she is played thru and dribbles around the goalie giving metea a 7-0 lead. Livvy Toole would go on to score Meteas 8th wrapping up the game and sending Metea to the regional final game against Waubonsie.

