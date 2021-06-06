Girls Soccer Oswego vs. Naperville North 06.04.21

Graduation setup pushes the Regional girls soccer final between Oswego and Naperville North across town to Knock Park! The 2nd seeded Huskies play host to the Panthers of Oswego on a scorching hot Friday afternoon. North took down Yorkville in the semi finals while Oswego knocked off Plainfield East.

1st Half

We pick things up midway through the first half. Oswego’s Anna Johnson rips a shot from way out and just miss the net, North’s goalie Abby Haskell was right there as well, great effort from both players.

Early on in this one there were plenty of close calls, here Cameron DeCook hits a great shot but Oswego goalie Margaret Leger is there to tip it away. Still 0-0.

Moments later, North’s Madison Korosec strikes one right on net. The rebound finds the foot of Cameron DeCook and the Huskies are on the board 1-0 with 5 mins remaining in the first half.

Just 1 minute later the Huskies are on the attack. Cameron DeCook is in the right place at the right time again! She’s able to tip in another goal for the Huskies to give the blue and orange a 2-0 lead heading into the half.

2nd Half

2nd half now and the Huskies continue to bring it, Sr. Emily Dulik rips a shot that bounces off of Margaet Leger’s hands and the rebound goes right to Taylor Korosec who finds…who else…Cameron DeCook for her third goal of the game! What a pass by Korosec there and the Huskies lead 3-0.

This second half is just all Huskies. Ellie Gerner takes a deeeep shot and finds the net! The Huskies offense is clicking on all cylinders in this one and they now have a 4-0 lead.

Moments later the Huskies are able to put this one on ice for good as Taylor Korosec makes another brilliant pass. She’s ultimately rewarded as she is able to control the rebound and body in a goal. What a performance by the Huskies they knock off Oswego girls soccer for the regional title, 5-0. Neuqua Valley awaits in the sectional semi finals.