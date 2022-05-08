Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.04.22

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer defends its home turf against Neuqua Valley where the Warriors take down the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

DVC play continues for girls soccer and we have the War of 204 at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look to defend their home turf against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

First Half

We start this game 14 minutes in with a free kick that is taken by Eleanor Oster and after a scramble in the box, Taylor Mathews heads in the opening goal.

Wildcats looking for the instant response, but Selma Larbi’s curling effort is saved by Lauren Bornhoff.

12 minutes to play in the half, Brooke Miller gets the ball and shoots from way out finding the back corner to tie the game.

Warriors looking for one last opportunity in the half. Isra Khan crosses the ball into Sarah Pabin, but her header is saved by Zoe Fabian. Score is tied at one going into the break.

Second Half

Into the second half and the first good look on net comes from Brianna Clasen, but she’s denied not once but twice by Bornhoff.

Just under seven minutes to play as Brooke Nelson dribbles in, sits down her defender, and she finishes off the play with a goal. With that, Waubonsie takes down Neuqua 2-1. Warriors move to 2-1 in the DVC.

