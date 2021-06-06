Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego East 06.04.21

Oswego East enters the girls soccer regional final as the 3 seed and plays host to the 6 seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Wolves defeated Neuqua by a 3-1 score back on May 8th.

1st Half

Neuqua Valley with an early Grace Williams goal and looking to add on with a Katelyn Nardulli free kick. A little too much leg on a windy afternoon.

Under twenty minutes to play in the first half, Nardulli with a corner kick. She gets a good amount of air under the ball and Brooke Miller heads it over the top of Hailey Cocoran. Wildcats fired up with a 2-0 lead.

Oswego East tries to get the offense going, Riley Gumm with an attempt from the corner, but it sails too high over the goal.

Final minute of the half, another free kick for Nardulli. Practice makes perfect as this time the senior puts the ball in the perfect spot. Neuqua takes a commanding 3-0 lead into halftime.

2nd Half

First ten minutes of the second half, the Wolves on the attack, freshman Anya Gulbrandsen has some space and drills a low liner into the right hand corner of the net. Oswego East with a chance down 3-1 with 25 minutes to play.

The Wildcats try to get that goal right back, Brooke Miller fights for the ball and gets off a strong shot, but Cocoran makes a nice save to keep hope alive.

Time running out for the Wolves, a long shot attempt from Isabelle Kastel is saved by Wildcat goalie Tara Tesmond. Neuqua Valley girls soccer flips the script on Oswego East, winning the regional championship by a 3-1 score. The Wildcats will take on Naperville North in the sectional semi finals.