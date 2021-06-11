Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 06.08.21

Naperville North girls soccer hasn’t allowed a goal yet this post-season and now hosts 6 seed Neuqua Valley in the sectional semis. Wildcats coming in after upsetting 3 seed Oswego. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We pick up action not even two minutes in. Watch this beautiful set up from Neuqua. Brooke Miller running the show, gets the give and go… and then finds Maya Stone for the tally! What a way to start for Neuqua.

Not even a minute later, Tara Tesmond is called upon to protect the lead off a corner kick… and she does.

But North is persistent. Pretty through ball finds the foot of Taylor Korosec and she does the rest – banks it inside the far post to neutralize the contest.

Midway through the first half, Cameron Dinkla has a PK chance… and she doesn’t miss. Huskies up 2-1.

First half winding to a close with the sun beating down. Another perfect lead pass to Korosec frees her up in space and that’s a dangerous thing for Neuqua. Second of the afternoon, North up 3-1.

26 minutes to go in the game and the Huskies are relentless. Nice little pass splits the defenders and guess who. Korosec. She JUST puts it past Tesmond for the hat trick and North appears ticketed for the sectional final.

However, 12 seconds later… literally, Katelyn Nardulli gives the Huskies cause for concern. The quick strike brings the Wildcats back to within 2.

Getting late now and Neuqua needs another tally – good setup here but… the ball rolls a foot too wide and that’ll do it. Naperville North girls soccer moves on to face Central after the 4-2 win.

