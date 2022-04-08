Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 04.05.22

Naperville North girls soccer takes on Neuqua Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies take the win over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The first DVC girls soccer matches of the season get underway with Neuqua Valley traveling to Naperville North to begin the 2022 conference slate.

1st Half

Neuqua playing well in the first half. Freshman forward Selma Larbi fights for the ball and heads down the left side for the shot. But Huskie keeper Abby Haskell snags the ball for the save.

North looking to score late in the half. Midfielder Madison Korosec lofts a free kick that slips past everyone. Lucy Iverson gets a foot on it, but Neuqua goalie Ellie Rubin knocks the ball away. Sejal Rhodes then clears the ball away as we head to halftime tied at 0.

2nd Half

Ten minutes into the second half, the always dangerous Brooke Miller with a free kick that she nearly bends into the top corner, but Haskell makes the save and avoids the post.

Midway through the second half, senior Cameron Dinkla tracks down the ball and dribbles through the Wildcat defense. A great effort ends in a goal as her shot finds the net. Huskies take a 1-0 lead.

A couple minutes later, Olivia Anderson continues her torrid start to the season. She collects the pass, turns and fires a perfectly place shot into the top right corner. Her fifth of the season as North takes a 2-0 lead in a blink.

Less than ten minutes left in the game, Selma Larbi shows why the NV program is so excited about the young freshman as she fights to get the shot away and into the net for her first career goal. Wildcats down 2-1.

Brooke Miller was covered well by Madison Korosec all night, but here the Northwestern commit gets her best look as she darts through the defense, but she is slowed just enough by Norah Barry to allow Haskell to make the save and keep the lead.

Five minutes left, Olivia Anderson with a nice pass to sophomore Audrey Hartmann to clinch the victory for Naperville North. The Huskies continue to roll at the start of the spring, moving to 6-0 after the 3-1 win over Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!