Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.27.21

Naperville Central girls soccer gets the conference portion of the schedule underway, hosting Neuqua Valley in a nail biter. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville Central Redhawks begins conference play with a home matchup against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Neuqua is looking to build off a 4-2 victory over Plainfield North on Saturday.

Early on the ball is bounces around a bit before Megan Norkett passes to Lauren Thorne for the shot but Tara Tesmond is there for the save. Scoreless ten minutes in.

Moving on the second half, the Redhawks threaten with a corner kick but Tesmond is there again with the snag. Still nothing on the board.

With less than 6:30 remaining, Samantha Sharp lofts one into the box and it lands in front of Thorne who sends one over the head of Tesmond for the lead. Celebration is on for the Redhawks, 1-0… six minutes to go.

The Wildcats try to answer back. They send a free kick into the box but Trinity Strang is there to disrupt the play and preserve the shutout.

Naperville Central girls soccer holds on to the 1-0 victory at home.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!