Girls Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 04.25.22

Metea Valley girls soccer goes up against Neuqua Valley in a DVC contest where the Mustangs pick up a key victory.

Metea Valley girls soccer feeling good as the Mustangs come into this DVC contest against Neuqua Valley with an undefeated record against teams from the state of Illinois. Metea hopes to pick up win number two in the conference while the Wildcats are in search of their first DVC victory of the year.

1st Half

Ten minutes into the game, Metea fouled in the box and junior Tyra King takes advantage with the penalty kick. She knocks home the goal to give the Mustangs the early lead.

Later in the half, Metea looking to add another tally. Olivia Hernandez with a shot from about 20 yards out. Zoe Fabian makes a diving stop to keep it a 1-0 game heading into halftime as Sejal Rhodes clears the ball out of harms way.

2nd Half

In the second half, Tyra King taps a pass over to Jocelyn Grabow. Her shot is snagged by Fabian who keeps the Wildcats in the hunt.

Midway through the second half, Addiston Wargo on the corner kick and she sends it high over the defense where Tyra King knocks home her second goal of the night. Metea Valley takes a 2-0 lead.

Neuqua Valley trying to give themselves a chance. Maya Stone with a long free kick into the box. Keira Byrnes gets her head on the ball and the senior finds the net. A great goal gives the Wildcats life down 2-1 with 10 minutes to play.

Final minutes, NV looking for the equalizer. Maddie Sell gets a steal and sends one towards the goal. But Metea keeper Julia Straub is there for the save. The Mustangs close things out from there and pick up a key victory by the score of 2-1.

