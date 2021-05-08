Girls Soccer Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.06.21

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer looks to keep its record unblemished against an always stingy Naperville North team that enters 3-0-1. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a clash at the top of the DVC girls soccer standings. As the 3-0-1 Huskies of Naperville North take on the 2-0 Warriors of Waubonsie Valley.

6 minutes in and North is looking for the early lead as Cameron DeCook breaks the Waubonsie back line and takes a shot that is pushed aside by WVs Lauren Bornhoff .

Just under a minute later and Waubonsies Isabel Langenkamp gets taken down in the box and the ref points to the spot. PK for the warriors.

Stepping up to take the penalty is senior Jessica Keeley who makes no mistake giving Waubonsie the early 1-0 lead. 31:45 1st.

North looking for the equalizer right before halftime as Taylor Korosec splits the Warrior back line but her shot goes just wide of the post. We go into halftime with a 1-0 score line.

North still looking for the equalizer late on in the second half as Emily Dulik’s shot barely misses. going just wide. 5 minutes left to play, North still down 1.

Dying seconds of the match now as North’s long throw in deflects off of a warrior head straight into the arms of Lauren Bornhoff. Waubonsie Valley girls soccer holds on to win the game by a score of 1-0 and remain undefeated in DVC action.

