Girls Soccer Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 04.22.21

Taking the field is your 2019 defending 3A State Champs, Naperville North. It’s been over a year because of COVID 19 but the Huskies are back for more. Their opponent: the Neuqua Valley Wildcats as both teams get set for the DVC opener.

First half and Neuqua tries to strike first as Maddy McGrath’s goal attempt is denied by Huskie goalie Abby Haskell keeping the zeros on the board.

North’s turn for a scoring chance as Huskie Cameron DeCook is on a breakaway. She puts some power on the ball but Neuqua goalie Tara Tesmond turns away the effort. We go into halftime scoreless.

2nd half and the Huskies are on the attack as DeCook has the ball and boots it to teammate to Taylor Korosec and we’ve got a goal. 1-0 Huskies with over 20 minutes to go.

Little later on the Huskie keep the pressure on. Emily Dulik kicks the ball and it takes a roll but Megan Cablk finds the ball and with one swing of the leg it goes to the back of the net. 2-0 Huskies as we are just under 12 minutes to go.

Want more goals? Here you go. Julie Grubisic kicks the ball and Taylor Korosec heads it in. Korosec catches the defense napping as she scores her second goal of the day. 3-0 Huskies with 3 minutes left you think it’s over right? Not so fast.

Katleyn Nardulli gets a free kick opportunity and she just puts it in. The Huskie lead is now down to 2 goals.

Somehow, someway, the Cats do it again as the ball bounces off a Huskie and you can count the goal for Neuqua’s Abby Michalczyk. What went from a 3-0 game is now 3-2 Huskies just like that.

Last chance for Neuqua to tie but the Maddy McGrath goal attempt is denied by Huskie goalie Rosie Viton. Naperville North girls soccer wins the DVC opener by the skin of their teeth 3-2.

