Girls Soccer Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 05.18.21

After battling to a 1-1 tie in their first meeting of the season, Naperville Central and Naperville North girls soccer take the field again on a rainy Tuesday evening. The Redhawks would like to remain undefeated in DVC play while the Huskies try to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to St. Charles North.

2nd Half

After a scoreless first half, Emily Dulik breaks downfield and sends a shot towards goal but Redhawk second half goalie Abby O’Connor is there to corral it to keep the game scoreless.

On the other end, some slick passing leads to a shot by Maddie Boogerd but Abby Haskell deflects and keeps it tied up.

Overtime

Still tied into the first overtime period, Megan Norkett slides it to Molly O’Rear but North girls soccer goalie Abby Haskell is there again to send it away. Another one of her 12 saves in the game.

Into the 2nd OT, the Huskies send a long shot towards the net but right into the arms of Abby O’Connor, she finished with 5 saves. Trinity Strang had one for Central in the first half.

The Redhawks continued their assault on the net as Malia Velker finds Lauren Thorne for a shot, but that one is also scooped up by Haskell.

With just two minutes left in the game, the ball ricochets to Lauren Thorne who sends another shot on net that ends up in Haskell’s possession. Neither side budges and these rival squads end in a tie for the second time this season.