Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.15.21

The Waubonise Valley Warriors welcome the Naperville Central Redhawks for a rainy DVC girls soccer showdown on a Saturday afternoon. The Warriors are looking to even the score after dropping their first matchup to Redhawks 4-1. Naperville Central hopes to remain undefeated in conference play.

1st Half

Just four minutes into action and Olivia Abegg finds the net after the well-placed corner kick from Collette Casey. 1-0 Warriors in the early going.

Central looking to tie, Katie Dalton with a nice pass ahead to Megan Norkett. But WV goalie Lauren Bornhoff makes a sliding stop. You can see how the wet ball makes it tough to handle.

Just over midway through the first half, Megan Norkett makes a great pass downfield that is deflected to Molly O’Rear for the game-tying score. A little help from the wet grass with Bornhoff losing her footing.

Later on, we see Redhawk Sophia Skoubis putting some moves on the defender and sends the shot off the post and in. 2-1 Central heading into halftime.

2nd Half

With 4 minutes to go, the Warriors are still down a goal. Molly O’Rear sends a pass to Sullivan Schubel who taps dribbler that rolls towards the net and slips out of the arms of Bornoff for a goal to put this game out of reach. Naperville Central girls soccer improves to 5-0-2 in DVC play.