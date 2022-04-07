Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.05.22

Naperville Central girls soccer takes on Waubonsie Valley in some DVC action where the Redhawks get the win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School where the Redhawks of Naperville Central girls soccer pay a visit for some DVC soccer action.

First Half

Early first half, Central has a free kick. Megan Norkett fakes everyone out as she quick kicks this one into the top corner of the net. What a shot by Norkett and the Redhawks lead 1-0.

Still in the first half and the red and white are on the attack again. Molly O’Rear makes a great pass to Norkett who almost scores again, but WV’s goalie Lauren Bornhoff has other ideas. That keeps it a 1-0 game.

Second Half

Second half, Central is still bringing it on offense. Taylor Walk gets a great pass into the box, but just misses the net. The Redhawks are relentless in their pursuit of another goal.

Moments later, a great give and go between Molly O’Rear and Sarah McCracken almost ends in a goal but the shot goes just wide. The Warriors still trail by just one.

Late in the game, O’Rear battles for the ball and decides to take it herself on this one, but she is met with an amazing save by Lauren Bornhoff! Bornhoff played a terrific game keeping the Warriors in it. The Redhawks get the win, however, with a final score of 1-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!