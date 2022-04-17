Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 4.12.22

A matchup of two teams on opposite ends of the girls soccer DVC standings, with Naperville Central hoping to remain undefeated and Neuqua Valley still seeking their first victory on a blustery night in Naperville with fans braced against the breeze. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

That weather played a factor early, as this corner kick from Samantha Sharp gets a bit of a push and floats over Neuqua Valley goalie Ellie Rubin to give the Redhawks the lead.

It looked like it would be two goals in quick succession for Central, but Maggie Boogerd was denied by Rubin charging off her line to make the save and keep it at 1-0.

But the Redhawks did get a second soon after, as Megan Norkett shows off some fancy footwork before firing a perfect shot low into the bottom right hand corner to double the visitors’ lead.

And before the first half ended it was three. A low cross from Rebecca Ruggiero found a way to bounce into the net and the Redhawks were flying after 40 minutes.

Second Half

The best offensive efforts of the game for the Wildcats came from freshman Selma Larbi, first with this turning shot from the top of the box right into the hands of Central keeper Abby O’Connor…

… and then this close-range effort that produces a more difficult save from O’Connor to preserve the shutout.

Some great, quick passing after a corner kick set up a fourth and final goal, as Lauren Thorne slides it through for Boogerd to slot home the cherry on top of a sweet victory. Central are 8-0, cruising to a commanding victory on the road.