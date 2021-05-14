Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 05.13.21

Neuqua Valley girls soccer plays host to a DVC showdown against Naperville Central with the Redhawks winning the last match up. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the pitch at Neuqua Valley as DVC Rivals Naperville Central come to town. The wildcats lost a close one last time these two teams faced off, falling 1-0 and they are out for revenge on this sunny afternoon.

Naperville Central with a corner kick in the 22nd minute of play. Ella Burk goes for the header but the ball goes too wide and the scoreboard stays empty.

28th minute of action now and Central’s Molly O’Rear full speed away towards Neuqua’s netminder Tara Tesmond, O’Rear’s shot finds the hands of Tesmond, keeping Central off the board.

36th minute of action, right before the break, Neuqua’s Abby Michalczyk looking to clean up the rebound but her shot just rolls wide of the net and we go into the half scoreless.

Opening minutes of the second half and there goes O’Rear again, streaking down the sideline… she gets close but Tesmond slides in and denies the effort. Couple of goose eggs still on the board.

51st minute now and Neuqua’s Katlyn Nardulli from way out, just takes aim and it goes right over Trinity Stang for the wildcats to break the stalemate, 1-0 wildcats.

It doesn’t take long for Central to retaliate though. 55th minute, Central with the corner kick and O’Rear finally finds success with the use of her head. Game is tied at 1s.

66th minute and Central looking to break the tie but Tesmond swallows up the effort. After two 10 minute over times, the score stays the same as this one ends in a tie.

