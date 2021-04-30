Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 04.29.21

Naperville North girls soccer is playing host to its bitter rival, Naperville Central, with the Huskies and Redhawks battling for supremacy. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North for some girls soccer – The Huskies play host to their rival, the Redhawks of Naperville Central

10 minutes in to the first half and the Redhawks have a free kick – Senior Emma Irle scores from way out! What a shot by the senior and the Redhawks are on the board – 1-nil

The Huskies have their opportunities to respond…Taylor Korosec makes the steal here and just misses the net high!

Little later on, after a nice throw in from Leah Jacobs, Cameron DeCook is almost able to convert on the crafty shot attempt but it sails just high – Central leads by 1 heading into the half

2nd half now and a golden opportunity for the Huskies – Emily Dulik has a penalty kick off of a handball, and Abbey O’Connor makes a terrific save! Huge stop for the Redhawks as they cling to the 1-0 lead

Huskies still attacking – a back pass off of a throw in finds Leah Jacobs who hits this kick perfectly to the top corner and the Huskies have tied things up! 1-1 midway through the 2nd half

This game would go to double OT and no one would find the net again…Molly O’Rear almost converted on this incredible bicycle kick, but it sailed just high…and this one ends in a tie after 100 minutes of soccer.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!