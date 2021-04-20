Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 04.19.21

Benet Academy girls soccer has had to wait more than 700 days since winning the state trophy and finally gets Naperville Central at home. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It has been almost 700 days since the last girls soccer game. And almost 700 days ago that Benet won the programs first state title. Today they welcome the Naperville Central Redhawks for a non-conference matchup.

14 minutes in and we have our first good look on net as Anna Casmere fires a shot off of the post. But no dice…

Central’s turn for a shot on goal as Grace Granato takes a long range shot that is saved by Shannon Clark.

Looking to finish off the half strong is BA and Jaimee Cibulka dances thru the defense and gets off a shot that is saved by Abigail O’Connor. Scoreless game going into halftime.

Starting off the 2nd half strong is Benet, as Anna Casmere cuts inside and looks for the curling effort that goes just wide. Game still tied at zeros.

Just over 30 minutes left in the 2nd as Central is awarded a PK and Sullivan Schubel makes no mistake and puts the Redhawks up 1-0, 32:20 to go in the game

However, 4 minutes later and Benet is looking for the quick response as Jaimee Cibulka gets taken down in the box giving BA a pk.

Standing over the ball is Cibulka who has ice water running through the veins… she ties the game at 1 with under 30 min. left to play in the match.

5 minutes left… and the free kick by Rachel Burns is lofted into a dangerous area and finds the head of Mariana Pinto who secures the 2-1 win for Benet Academy Girls Soccer.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!