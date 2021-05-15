Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.13.21

Metea Valley girls soccer has to hit the road, entering Warrior territory to take on the always formidable Waubonsie Valley soccer squad. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a beautiful night for some soccer. We have a DVC matchup as Metea Valley travels down Eola road to take on conference rival Waubonsie Valley. The Mustangs are coming in with a 3-2 conference record while the Warriors sit at 3-1.

12 minutes in and Metea’s Jordan Lange has the first good look as her left footed shot is kicked away by WV goalie Lauren Bornhoff.

10 minutes later and Metea are still on the offense as a corner kick from Addison Wargo lands right at Katy Flanders feet giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Second half now as Waubonsie is looking for the equalizer and a cross by Colette Casey lands perfectly for a well struck volley by Isra Khan that goes just wide of the post.

Metea looking to double their lead now as Lucy Burk gets taken down in the box and the ref points to the spot. PK for the Mustangs.

Stepping up to take the penalty is Addison Wargo who goes top bins. 2-0 Mustangs with 34 minutes left in the second half.

A couple of minutes later as Lucy Burk puts a perfectly place crossed into the box that gets tapped in by Tyra King. Metea now up 3-0.

Metea not slowing down, and check out this shot from Alexa Grassi who fires from almost 25 yards out going bar down. Mustangs starting to run away with this one now up 4.

Waubonsie looking for one more chance as the header from Isra Khan is pushed just off of the goal line by Mustang keeper Julia Straub who helps her team keep the clean sheet and the 4-0 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

