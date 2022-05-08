Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.07.22

Metea Valley girls soccer visits Waubonsie Valley in a conference clash where the Mustangs extend their win streak to five. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With regionals on the horizon, the Metea Valley Mustangs put their undefeated conference record on the line as they visit Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are in the midst of 4-game win streak.

First Half

Just 3 minutes into the action, Lucy Burk beats here defender to the outside and sends one to the box where Jordan Lange is there to finish the job. Mustangs claim an early 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, Lange nutmegs her defender, lofts one near the net and Tyra King converts on the header. Metea now up 2-0.

With 5 minutes to play, the Mustangs are attacking again. The ball is misplayed by the Warriors and bounces toward Lange, but her shot is snagged by a diving Lauren Barnhoff. After one half, Metea is on top 2-0.

Second Half

The Warriors trying to get something going, this is Isabel Langenkamp maneuvering through the defense and firing a shot on goal, but Alyssa Gluting is there to protect the net.

With under 20 minutes to play, Addison Wargo’s free kick is redirected into the net by Ella Johnson, giving Metea Valley girls soccer a 3-0 lead securing the victory. They extend their win streak to five and are undefeated in the DVC.

