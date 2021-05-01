Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.29.21

Metea Valley girls soccer ready for an afternoon contest at Neuqua Valley. The conference season just a little over a week old as teams continue to develop chemistry after missing the 2020 season.

1st Half

Opening ten minutes, Mustangs on offense. Zoe Kirkman centers a pass that Lucy Burk gets to, but her shot sails high over the net and it’s a goal kick for Neuqua.

Later in the half, Katelyn Nardulli with a nice through ball to Frannie Keen. But Metea goalie Julia Straub sprawls out to smother the ball. Still no score midway through the first half.

Kassie Salviola with a nice pass to Brooke Miller, who makes a couple great moves to create space before shooting on net, Straub gets a piece of the ball but it settles into the back corner for the goal. Neuqua takes the 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Metea Valley with back to back corner kicks, Maya Ordaz with the boot and Brooke Miller tries to clear it with the header, but it deflects into the net for an own goal. Not how either team drew it up, but the Mustangs will take it!

Another corner for MV, but this time Wildcat goalie Tara Tesmond snags the ball in midair to keep the game tied.

Near the end of the half, Katy Flanders passes ahead to Jordan Lange who takes the ball in. Her shot is deflected by Tesmond but Tyra King sprints in and knocks it home before Neuqua can clear it. The Mustangs take the lead 2-1.

Final minute of the half, Katelyn Nardulli with a pass from Brooke Miller, she lofts a shot against the wind and it floats just wide of the net. MV leads 2-1 heading to the break.

2nd Half

Early in the second half, Metea with a free kick near the box, Ella Johnson with the kick but the Neuqua defense forms a wall and gets the ball cleared out.

Neuqua on the attack now, Miller ahead to Grace Williams who waits for a teammate before centering to Arohi Mehta. But the shot from the senior is just wide.

Last chance for the Wildcats, a loose ball is tracked down and Mehta gets to it, but Julia Straub is there for the save. Metea Valley girls soccer hangs on for the 2-1 road victory.