Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 05.20.21

Naperville North girls soccer is looking to win back to back games against a stingy Metea Valley team, with the first affair ending 2-1 in OT. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a beautiful day for some girl’s soccer as we got ourselves a DVC showdown at Naperville North. The Huskies look to bounce after a double OT draw with Naperville Central while the visiting Mustangs look for revenge after falling to the Blue and Orange on May 4th.

First half and here comes Cameron DeCook chasing the ball and her goal attempt deflects off Mustang goalie Julia Straub saving it by the skin of her teeth.

Next time down it’s a corner kick that lands in a swarm of players and Norah Barry is in the right place at the right time as she scores with a header to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Can the Mustangs respond? Jordan Lange gets a nice kick that goes off the post and Abby Haskell falls on it for the save. Major bullet dodged for the Huskies.

Score is still 1-0 and the Mustangs are still trying. But a sliding Abby Haskell denies the Katy Flanders shot attempt. North leads 1-0 heading into intermission

Second half and Huskie Taylor Korosec tries to add on the lead but again Mustang Julia Straub is there for the save.

Mustangs are looking for the tie. Huskies may have a new goalie in but it’s the same result. It’s a save and its still 1-0 North.

To close out the game, Korosec redeems herself. She chases the rolling ball and can’t put it in at first. However she goes and gets it and what do you know the goal is good. That seals the deal as Naperville North girls soccer gets the win 2-0.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!