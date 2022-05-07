Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 05.03.22

It’s a cold night in Naperville for some girls soccer action. We have a battle at the top of the DVC as Naperville North hosts Metea Valley. Both teams are having great seasons thus far. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start the game six minutes in with a long throw in from Norah Barry and the ball is flicked on by Lucy Iverson and following up at the back post is Maggie Fitzgerald who opens the scoring.

Ten minutes later Madison Korosec has a free kick just outside of the box and her attempt rattles off the post.

Mustangs turn on offense as Lucy Burk dribbles into the box and her cross deflects off North’s Norah Barry tying the game at one.

North looking for the second goal. Barry has a long throw in that finds the head of Cameron Dinkla but Julia Straub pushes her effort wide.

Second Half

Halfway through the second half now as Jordan Lange gets the ball, does a couple of step overs, and fires into the bottom corner. 2-1 Mustangs.

Just under 10 minutes to play and Leanne Barrett whips in a cross that finds Jocelyn Grabow in the box whose header finds the back of the net. With that, Metea Valley take down Naperville North by a score of 3-1 and the Mustangs remain undefeated in conference play. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!